Three held over online sale of Chinese manjha by Delhi Police

The accused were using social media sites and a webpage named MONO KITE for illegal trade. A total of 201 rolls of Chinese manjha were recovered from them, police said.

Kite thread-manjha

Kite thread, manjha. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a racket involved in the online sale of banned Chinese manjha and arrested three people, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Ali Hasan (36), Harsh Vardhan Khatri (28), residents of Faridabad in Haryana, and Ritik Kumar Chaurasia (24), a resident of Madanpur Khadar, they said.

The accused were using social media sites and a webpage named MONO KITE for illegal trade. A total of 201 rolls of Chinese manjha were recovered from them, police said. According to the police, they got a tip-off about the illegal sale and purchase of nylon-based banned Chinese manjha in Madanpur Khadar. A trap was laid and Chaurasia was nabbed.

During the search of his shop, 16 rolls of Chinese manjha were recovered, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. At the instance of Chaurasia, Khatri was apprehended from Faridabad and 69 rolls of Chinese manjha were recovered from his possession. He was selling these banned strings online as well as offline mode, Yadav said. Later, Hasan was also arrested and 116 rolls of Chinese manjha were recovered from his house.

