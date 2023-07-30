Home The Sunday Standard

Two die of asphyxiation in septic tank in newly-built house in Bhubaneswar

The duo had stepped into the septic tank to remove the support beams when they became unconscious. The tank has two manholes and Suman and Saffique went in through one of them.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

septic tank, manhole

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

BHUBANESWAR:  In a tragic incident, two workers allegedly died of asphyxiation inside a septic tank at a newly constructed house in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Suman (23) and Saffique (26) were natives of West Bengal and had arrived in the city about four days back.

Police sources said Saffique’s father had taken the contract to construct the house where the incident took 
place in Sisupalgarh’s Raghunath Nagar under Dhauli police station limits.

The duo had stepped into the septic tank to remove the support beams when they became unconscious. The tank has two manholes and Suman and Saffique went in through one of them. However, when there was no response from the two after a while, locals present at the spot informed the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service. Firefighters rushed to the spot and removed the cover of one of the manholes to ensure there was adequate oxygen supply in the septic tank. 

As per the fire personnel, the septic tank is about 8 ft to 10 feet deep and the duo went inside using the support beams. Both Suman and Saffique were taken out from the septic tank and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead. “The incident took place after 12 pm. Initial investigation suggests the duo died of suffocation. Further probe is on,” said an officer of Dhauli police station. Reports of such deaths in septic tanks have come in the past too. 

In July 2021, three workers reportedly died after they entered a newly-constructed septic tank through a manhole in Ganjam district. Similarly, two labourers perished due to suffocation while cleaning a sewerage tank in Bhubaneswar the same year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
asphyxiation septic tank Manhole
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp