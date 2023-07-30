Home The Sunday Standard

University of Delhi announces simulated ranks for students who applied through CSAS

The candidates can log in to their dashboard to view their Common Rank and Category Rank for all the programs they have applied for.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. (File Photo)

Representational image of Delhi University. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Saturday notified all candidates who had applied for Undergraduate Programs of the University of Delhi through the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2023-24 that the simulated ranks have been announced on the dashboards of the candidates.

The candidates can log in to their dashboard to view their Common Rank and Category Rank for all the programs they have applied for. It must be noted that the simulated ranks are tentative ranks based on the scores and preferences submitted by the candidates till July 27, 2023.

These ranks should not be construed as a warranty, express or implied, or creation of a legitimate expectation or as final ranks for allocations of a program of study or college whatsoever. Since, the candidates may update/revise/ add/delete preferences from 5:00 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023, till 11:59 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2023, the final ranks in a particular programme are likely to change.

Candidates who wish to edit their preferences must ensure to “SAVE” the preferences at regular intervals. Only the Preferences saved till 11:59 pm, Sunday July 30, 2023 will be treated as final. The First Allocation List will be out at 5 pm on August 1, 2023. A candidate is solely responsible for regularly checking the admission website of UoD and his /her dashboard for CSAS(UG)-2023 allocations, schedules, and guidelines. The University of Delhi is not liable to any person for any loss or damage, pecuniary or otherwise, caused to him/her/ it arising out of any action taken or inaction based on the information provided or the belief/ opinion formed, or the inference/conclusion drawn from such information.

RANKS SHOULDN’T BE CONSTRUED AS WARRANTY

These ranks should not be construed as a warranty, express or implied, or creation of a legitimate expectation or as final ranks for allocations of a program of study or college whatsoever. Since, the candidates may update/revise/add/delete preferences from 5:00pm Saturday, July 29, 2023, till 11:59pm, Sunday, July 30, 2023, the final ranks in a particular programme are likely to change.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CSAS Undergraduate Programs Seat Allocation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp