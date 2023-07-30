University of Delhi announces simulated ranks for students who applied through CSAS

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Saturday notified all candidates who had applied for Undergraduate Programs of the University of Delhi through the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2023-24 that the simulated ranks have been announced on the dashboards of the candidates.

The candidates can log in to their dashboard to view their Common Rank and Category Rank for all the programs they have applied for. It must be noted that the simulated ranks are tentative ranks based on the scores and preferences submitted by the candidates till July 27, 2023.

These ranks should not be construed as a warranty, express or implied, or creation of a legitimate expectation or as final ranks for allocations of a program of study or college whatsoever. Since, the candidates may update/revise/ add/delete preferences from 5:00 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023, till 11:59 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2023, the final ranks in a particular programme are likely to change.

Candidates who wish to edit their preferences must ensure to “SAVE” the preferences at regular intervals. Only the Preferences saved till 11:59 pm, Sunday July 30, 2023 will be treated as final. The First Allocation List will be out at 5 pm on August 1, 2023. A candidate is solely responsible for regularly checking the admission website of UoD and his /her dashboard for CSAS(UG)-2023 allocations, schedules, and guidelines. The University of Delhi is not liable to any person for any loss or damage, pecuniary or otherwise, caused to him/her/ it arising out of any action taken or inaction based on the information provided or the belief/ opinion formed, or the inference/conclusion drawn from such information.

