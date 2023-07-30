Home The Sunday Standard

Will discuss e-way safety measures with Gadkari: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said the expressway has some shortcomings as work on it had been completed in a hurry. He stressed the need to take steps to rectify the faults.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: In view of the increasing number of accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday inspected the expressway and reviewed the safety measures taken by 
the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Police Department.

He said the state government has sent a proposal to the Centre seeking `156 crore to improve the service roads at Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur and Srirangapatna. The proposal is expected to get clearance by August or September.

A demonstration of the speed detector to check the speed of vehicles was held for Siddaramaiah. NHAI officials said the detector can capture the speed of vehicles and pass on information to officials at the next toll gate where the errant driver will be penalised. Smart AI cameras installed along the expressway will display the speed of vehicles. Overspreading vehicles will be marked red. There will be a speed detector for every 10 km to reduce the number of accidents on the expressway henceforth. 

Siddaramaiah said the expressway has some shortcomings as work on it had been completed in a hurry. He stressed the need to take steps to rectify the faults. NHAI has not completed work on service roads and has not fixed the loopholes at entry and exit points, he added.

Clarifying that NHAI is collecting toll, Siddaramaiah said he will soon meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and NHAI authorities and ask them to take steps to resolve the problems faced by motorists using the expressway.

Stating that five accident cases were reported in July as against 20 in June, he said the installation of more speed detectors will help ensure the safety of motorists. “I will also hold meetings with NHAI and police officials in this regard,” he added. Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy alleged that the previous BJP government had not taken the expressway work seriously. 

There would not have been problems if service roads and bypass roads were built along with the expressway. Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa and MLA PM Narendraswamy apprised Siddaramaiah of the problems faced by the motorists during their inspection at the Gananguru toll gate.

