First batch of Agniveervayu completes training in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: An impressive valedictory ceremony of the first batch of Agniveervayu was held after the completion of ab-initio training at the Airmen Training School Belagavi on Saturday. A total of 2,675 trainees successfully completed 22 weeks of training.

The trainees who completed the training on Saturday were from the first batch inducted into Indian Air Force on December 30 under the Agnipath Scheme.

On the occasion, Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force presided over the function and witnessed the scintillating display of drill, tent fixing and demonstration of various training exercises performed by Agniveervayu trainees.

The Air Marshal congratulated the Agniveervayu trainees and felicitated the award winners for their excellent performance. In his address, the Air Marshal said that the Indian Air Force is witnessing major changes in operational philosophy and is on the path of transforming itself into a strategic force of great calibre and to achieve this, high skill level and rigorous training is the need of the hour.

He impressed upon the Agniveervayu to continue enhancing their technical knowledge, skill and conduct in an exemplary manner at all times.

While giving impetus to gender equality and women empowerment, India Air Force has opened its doors to women candidates also under the same scheme. The training of women will commence from 28th of June along with the male counterparts at Airmen Training School Belagavi.

