Fresh violence erupts in Manipur

Manipur

Image used for representation.(File Photo | PTI)

GUWAHATI: Despite Home Minister Amit Shah’s call to maintain peace in Manipur, and the deployment of over 35,000 personnel of Army and paramilitary forces, there has been no letup in violence.

Sixteen people were injured when suspected militants attacked two villages — Phayeng and Kangchup Chingkhong – in the Imphal West district on Friday night. The injured were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and Raj Medicity in Imphal. Two of them are in critical condition.

“Unfortunate simultaneous coordinated attack by heavily armed Kuki terrorists, including suspected PDF of Myanmar, with sophisticated weapons, motors and lethod bombs, continues, injuring 16 in Imphal, Manipur. These must stop. It is economically affecting all people of the state,” Lt General (retired) L Nishikanta Singh tweeted on Saturday.

Official sources said a fierce gunfight followed when cops, stationed at the two villages, retaliated. After about four hours, the personnel managed to push the militants to the nearby hills.

Manipur violence Amit Shah Kukis Meitei
