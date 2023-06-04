Grief pours in for ‘biggest’ railway disaster of India in 21st Century

Express News Service By

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: Terming the Coromandel Superfast Express accident as the ‘biggest’ such tragedy in the 21st Century, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the Centre alleging that the disaster could have been averted had the anti-collision device introduced during her tenure as the railway minister from 2009 to 2011 was put in place.

Accusing the Centre of not taking care of passengers’ safety, she said, “Coromandel is one of the best express trains. It is the biggest railway accident of the 21st Century. The case should be handed over to the railway’s safety commission to investigate and give a report. There was no anti-collision device, which was introduced during my tenure, on the train, as far as I know. Had the device been in place, the accidents would not have happened.”

“The Centre doesn’t care about passenger safety. It seems there was a communication gap within the systems of the railways,” she said after visiting the accident spot with railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Mamata was the railway minister for two terms. Since the train originates from Bengal, many people, from migrant workers to patients heading towards Chennai for treatment, prefer the train to travel.

PM Narendra Modi who visited the accident spot expressed grief for the families of the victims and wished the speedy recovery of the injured. “…Spoke to Railway Minister and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

Meanwhile, Vaishnaw said that the focus is on rescue and relief operations. “A detailed inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry,” he said. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged all political parties to extend their help to those injured and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. Former railway ministers such as Nitish Kumar of JD(U) and Lalu Prasad of RJD expressed their condolences to the victim’s families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

