Gujarat sees massive rise in sale of electric vehicles in two years

AHMEDABAD: The world is adjusting to electric cars as the new form of transportation in the modern day. They are more effective since they reduce reliance on conventional fuels and have a significant impact on lowering carbon footprint. In order to address issues like global warming, the Gujarat government is promoting electric vehicles (EV) by offering a variety of incentives under its EV policy.

The Gujarat State Electric Vehicle Policy was launched by the state government in 2021. Since the adoption of the EV policy, the state has seen an increase of 1,475% in EV registration. Starting from 7,240 EVs before the implementation of the EV Policy, the total number of registered EVs in Gujarat has now shot up to 1,18,086.

For the last five months, around 8,858 EVs have been registered per month. Surat currently has the most electric vehicles - 31,561. Ahmedabad is second with 20,937, followed by 7,648 in Vadodara, 6,678 in Rajkot, and 3,259 in Jamnagar. There are 1,06,341 two-wheelers, 4,093 three-wheelers, 5,646 four-wheelers, and 2,006 among the total registered EVs.

According to government officials, EV charging stations are being built at a rapid pace in several locations throughout Gujarat. 250 more public charging stations will be erected. There are currently 152 charging stations in the state.

The state has taken many initiatives to promote the use of EVs by the general public. The state government has so far offered a subsidy of Rs 133.83 crore. It should be noted that this policy will be in effect for four years. Subsidies will be granted for a total of two lakh EVs.

