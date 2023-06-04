Home The Sunday Standard

Naidu calls on Shah; to talk about alliances  

It is learnt that Naidu besides explaining about the political situation in Andhra Pradesh, would also discuss the political alliances with the BJP and Jana Sena Party in the State. 

Published: 04th June 2023 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who left for Delhi, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday evening.  The meeting was held at the residence of Shah. It attained significance as it being the first meeting between the duo after the TDP snapped ties with the BJP by walking out of the NDA government in 2018.

It is learnt that Naidu besides explaining about the political situation in Andhra Pradesh, would also discuss the political alliances with the BJP and Jana Sena Party in the State. 

While BJP and Jana Sena Party are already in alliance, the repeated comments of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan that he will try his best to avoid the split in the votes of Opposition parties so as to defeat the ruling YSRC, indicates the possible electoral alliance between the TDP, BJP and Janasena. Saturday talks of Naidu with Shah expected to go on the similar lines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp