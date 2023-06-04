Naidu calls on Shah; to talk about alliances  

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who left for Delhi, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday evening. The meeting was held at the residence of Shah. It attained significance as it being the first meeting between the duo after the TDP snapped ties with the BJP by walking out of the NDA government in 2018.

It is learnt that Naidu besides explaining about the political situation in Andhra Pradesh, would also discuss the political alliances with the BJP and Jana Sena Party in the State.

While BJP and Jana Sena Party are already in alliance, the repeated comments of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan that he will try his best to avoid the split in the votes of Opposition parties so as to defeat the ruling YSRC, indicates the possible electoral alliance between the TDP, BJP and Janasena. Saturday talks of Naidu with Shah expected to go on the similar lines.

