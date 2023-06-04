Home The Sunday Standard

Punjab accuses Centre of pruning borrowing limit

Sources in the state finance department said the borrowing limit has been slashed from Rs 39,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore.

Published: 04th June 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Bhagwant MannPunjabCM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Another confrontation is on the cards between the AAP-led Punjab government and the Centre following the alleged cut in the borrowing limit of the cash-strapped Punjab government by Rs 18,000 crore. Also, the Rs 2,600 crore special assistance grant for the development of capital assets and Rs 800 crore grant under the National Health Mission (NHM) has been stopped. This means a total hold-back of Rs 21,400 crore.

The Central government’s step is attributed to the state government’s switchover to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and wellness centres being renamed as Aam Aadmi clinics. There has also been a sharp rise in the revenue deficit of the state. This year, the state’s revenue deficit is projected at Rs 1,412.43 crore, which is far less than that of the last year. The tax revenue too has fallen. Sources in the state finance department said the borrowing limit has been slashed from Rs 39,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore.

The Special Assistance Grant for Development of Capital Assets of Rs 2,600 crore and Rs 800 crore grant under the National Health Mission (NHM) have been stopped. These cuts had been imposed for violating norms of capital expenditure used to create capital assets such as roads and flyovers, besides the renaming of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as Aam Aadmi clinics and using photos of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on buildings as the scheme allows only printed graphics.The Centre also had apprehensions that the state government would stop contributing Rs 3,000 crore annually to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab National Health Mission PFRDA AAP
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp