Home The Sunday Standard

Tiger dies in battle of supremacy, 3rd incident in a month in Uttarkhand forest

This is the third tiger death in the region in a month. Earlier, a tigress had died here on May 20 and a tiger on May 5. 

Published: 04th June 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

tiger_Story_Corbett

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

DEHRADUN: In a deadly battle for territorial dominance among tigers in the Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand has lost two tigers. Of the two, one was killed during the fight and another, who was badly hurt, later succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The tiger was found dead in Corbett’s Kalagarh Tiger Reserve (KTR) Division in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region on Friday. A leopard was also found dead in Gangolihat. This is the third tiger death in the region in a month. Earlier, a tigress had died here on May 20 and a tiger on May 5.  Since the discovery of the tiger’s body, the forest department officials have been in shock, causing a stir in the department.  

KTR Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Neeraj Kumar Sharma told the daily, “The patrolling team spotted a tiger lying on the ground at Kalu Shaheed West Beet in Sona River (Morghatti) range. After monitoring for a long time, when the tiger did not move, the patrol team went closer and saw that it was dead.”

DFO Sharma said, “It is the rule of a forest, whenever the tiger underlines its area, it implements two types of methods — Firstly, by scraping the bark of the tree with its paws, the tiger marks that it has dominance in that area and secondly, by it urinates, the strong stench of which makes its presence felt in that area.” Any other big cat does not enter that area.

Veterinary doctors from Corbett and Kotdwar have been called and the viscera has been preserved by conducting a post-mortem on the tiger’s body. “All the organs of the tiger are safe but deep marks of conflict with another tiger have been found on the body of the dead tiger. Prima facie, the cause of death appears to be a conflict between the two. The dead tiger is a male, aged around six to seven years,” said DFO Neeraj.

Sharma also said, “On May 5, a five-year-old male tiger was killed in a conflict at Nalkatta in the same area. It is feared that this tiger may have been injured in the conflict with the other tiger. Efforts were on to trace it, but in vain.”Earlier on May 20, a tigress was killed in Morghatti and Pakhro areas of Sonnadi. Forest officials are treating all three cases as natural deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalagarh Tiger Reserve territorial dominance Corbett
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp