Unicef, Chhattisgarh police launch drive against drugs

Published: 04th June 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

The Unicef and Counsel to Secure Justice conducted sessions with the police on legal and behavioural aspects of juvenile offenders struggling with laws. (Photo | EPS)

RAIPUR: United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and Counsel to Secure Justice (CSJ) have joined hands with the Chhattisgarh police in Bilaspur district to work together for youngsters against drugs abuse and crimes under the ongoing ‘Nijaat’ (Riddance) campaign.

Unicef and CSJ will support the mission of the Bilaspur police in reaching out to the juveniles, who are addicted to drugs and involved in drug-related crimes, in facilitating them to be able to live a normal life in the society.

While focussing on various challenges that teens face, the Unicef for every child and CSJ together carried out interactive dialogue sessions with the Bilaspur police officers on legal and behavioural aspects while dealing with the juvenile offenders struggling with the laws. Along with it, they also discussed the essential psychosocial support needed to be extended to them during criminal proceedings.

The Bilaspur police, under the guidance of the district police chief Santosh Kumar Singh, have undertaken a mobilisation crusade ‘Nijaat’ against drug abuse and trafficking. It aims to strengthen teens’ actions for them to be able to make choices to live healthy life.

International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the US-based international organisation has recognised the anti-drug and illicit liquor campaign ‘Nijaat’ of Chhattisgarh police as accomplished ‘Leadership in Crime Prevention’ in the institutional category.

“The Unicef, for every child and CSJ member gathered information from the police thana, records about the children who are involved in drug addictions and crimes. How the police are carrying out the efforts in juvenile delinquency and prevention,” said the Bilaspur SP.

“Unicef and CSJ will work with us to evolve an extensive plan towards engaging with young and adolescents in the prevention of crime besides abuse of illicit drugs, narcotics to bring them to the to live a normal life,” he added.

According to Unicef and CSJ, an effective initiative will be launched in the given context to promote the well-being of the young, and enlighten and empower them in different spheres of life through constructive planning and content.

The mission will further rope in various non-government organisations, academicians and civil society groups for the healthier future of adolescents and children.

