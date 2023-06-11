Ahmedabad Diary: BJP leaders make reels to woo young voters

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Shaktisinh Gohil new Guj Cong president

Shaktisinh Gohil has taken charge as the president of Gujarat Congress, in place of Jagdish Thakor who resigned following the party’s disappointing show in the recent assembly elections, where it won its lowest number of seats ever According to the grapevine, Gohil was appointed to the post as Congress ran out of options. Some party members maintained that since Gohil couldn’t make any substantial contributions in Bihar, Delhi or Haryana, there were discussions to remove him from those responsibilities, but the Congress High Command didn’t know where to shift him to. Hence, when Thakor resigned as Gujarat Congress president, Gohil was assigned the post.

Ahmed Patel’s political legacy in trouble?

Political observers say a quarrel over the legacy of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is on the horizon, with his son Faizal Patel and daughter Mumtaz Patel appearing to be growing apart politically. Faisal has not shied away from sharing a photo of himself with Gujarat BJP President CR Patil on social media. He has even stated that he had been in contact with Patil for several years. Mumtaz, on the other hand, has tweeted a selfie with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. She has indicated that she would handle her father’s legacy, even before the Gujarat assembly polls.

BJP leaders make reels to woo young voters

The Gujarat BJP has decided to get a better grip on social media in a bid to woo its younger voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The party has begun to engage with social media influencers and several party leaders have also begun to create reels and upload them on social media. The first meeting with social media influencers was held in a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad, and was attended by Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Following this, similar influencer gatherings are being hosted in different locations. However, the trend of BJP leaders creating reels and uploading it on social media has put some senior leaders in a quandary.

