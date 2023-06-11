All eyes on Sachin Pilot’s June 11 rally in Rajasthan's Dausa

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, all eyes are on Sachin Pilot’s programme in Dausa scheduled for Sunday. Speculation is rife that Pilot may make a big announcement about his future plan of action on the death anniversary of his father, late Rajesh Pilot, on June 11.

Experts had suggested that Pilot might leave the Congress and join either the BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party. Another group of political analysts believe Pilot will form his own party and create a Third Front in the state, which will contest the upcoming elections. If this happens, Sunday could mark a significant day for the politics in Rajasthan.

There is yet another group of experts who say Pilot is not leaving Congress. They argue that he will stay at the party and wait for the right time. Their argument is supported by the fact that Pilot has not yet applied even for registration of any new party.

According to media reports, Praveen Kumar Gupta, the Chief Electoral Officer (IAS) of Rajasthan, had stated that the Election Commission usually registers a party only after 3-4 months of the application. Election analysts suggest that forming a new party takes at least six to twelve months on ground after registration. In this situation with very little time left for the Rajasthan elections, establishing a new party in a few months would not be an easy task for Pilot.

The Congress high command doesn’t seem willing to let go of Pilot so easily. The Gurjar community, to which Pilot belongs, has a significant influence on many seats not only in Rajasthan but in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat too. Additionally, Pilot has a different image among the youth. Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa described both CM Gehlot and Pilot as assets.

