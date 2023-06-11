Bengal Panchayat polls: Congress worker shot dead in Murshidabad 

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: Bringing back memories of the last violence that took place during the nomination submission in 2018, several incidents of alleged muscle flexing by the ruling TMC were reported to the Kolkata headquarters of opposition parties on Saturday, two days after the newly appointed state election commissioner announced Panchayat polls to be held on July 8.

A Congress worker, Phoolchand Sheikh (45) was allegedly shot dead in Murshidabad on Friday night. Sheikh’s family members alleged that the assassins were Trinamool Congress supporters. Phoolchand defected to the Congress from the TMC after the Sagardighi by-election in which the grand old party secured victory. Police arrested seven persons, known as TMC workers, and investigating whether the deadly attack was linked to the upcoming panchayat elections and the deceased had any possibility to contest in the rural polls.

West Bengal governor C. V. Ananda Bose met state election commissioner Rajeeva Sinha, who was the former chief secretary of the state, in the backdrop of oppositions’ allegation of violence. “Panchayat elections will be conducted in free and fair manner at any cost. Violence will not be tolerated. All steps will be taken to ensure peaceful election,” said Bose.

The violence did not even spare government employees responsible for receiving nominations of candidates. Bidyut Ghosh, an employee of Bhangar block development office, was allegedly assaulted by the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters for allowing a candidate of Indian Secular Force (ISF), the outfit which was floated ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, to submit his nomination. In Domkol in Murshidabad, TMC leader Bashir Mollah was seen roaming with a pistol tucked in his waist.

Violence will not be tolerated: Guv

West Bengal governor C. V. Ananda Bose said “Panchayat elections will be conducted in free and fair manner. Violence will not be tolerated. All steps will be taken to ensure peaceful polls,”

