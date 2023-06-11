Home The Sunday Standard

Cattle smuggling: Bail plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s Chartered Accountant junked

Dismissing Kothari’s bail application, Special Judge Raghubir Singh said the stage was not right to grant him bail.

Published: 11th June 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of Bengal (Photo | PTI )

Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of Bengal (Photo | PTI )

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to Manish Kothari, the Chartered Accountant (CA) of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, in a money laundering case allegedly linked to the cattle smuggling case across India-Bangladesh border.

Dismissing Kothari’s bail application, Special Judge Raghubir Singh said the stage was not right to grant him bail. The accused was seeking his regular bail on grounds that his custody was no longer required in the case.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kothari helped Mondal, TMC’s Birbhum district president considered close to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, to siphon off money, the proceeds of the cattle smuggling racket, through shell companies.

Mondal, who is in judicial custody, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the case and was named in the charge sheet and was subsequently arrested by the ED. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anubrata Mondal Chartered Accountant cattle smuggling case
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp