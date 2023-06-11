Cattle smuggling: Bail plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s Chartered Accountant junked

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to Manish Kothari, the Chartered Accountant (CA) of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, in a money laundering case allegedly linked to the cattle smuggling case across India-Bangladesh border.

Dismissing Kothari’s bail application, Special Judge Raghubir Singh said the stage was not right to grant him bail. The accused was seeking his regular bail on grounds that his custody was no longer required in the case.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kothari helped Mondal, TMC’s Birbhum district president considered close to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, to siphon off money, the proceeds of the cattle smuggling racket, through shell companies.

Mondal, who is in judicial custody, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the case and was named in the charge sheet and was subsequently arrested by the ED.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to Manish Kothari, the Chartered Accountant (CA) of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, in a money laundering case allegedly linked to the cattle smuggling case across India-Bangladesh border. Dismissing Kothari’s bail application, Special Judge Raghubir Singh said the stage was not right to grant him bail. The accused was seeking his regular bail on grounds that his custody was no longer required in the case. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kothari helped Mondal, TMC’s Birbhum district president considered close to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, to siphon off money, the proceeds of the cattle smuggling racket, through shell companies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mondal, who is in judicial custody, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the case and was named in the charge sheet and was subsequently arrested by the ED.