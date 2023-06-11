Home The Sunday Standard

Chief justice of J&K High Court visits Char-e-Shreef court complex

The purpose of the inspection was to ensure the smooth functioning of the judicial infrastructure, identify areas for improvement, and address concerns raised by the legal community.

Published: 11th June 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

SRINAGAR:  Justice N Kotiswar Singh, chief justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, on Saturday inspected the Char-e-Shreef court complex and interacted with the members of the bar on Saturday. 

The purpose of the inspection was to ensure the smooth functioning of the judicial infrastructure, identify areas for improvement, and address concerns raised by the legal community. He emphasised the commitment of the judiciary to provide fair and efficient justice to the people, ensuring the rule of law. Justice Singh paid obeisance at the sacred Ziyarat-e-Shreef Sheikh Ul Aalam.

He inaugurated Legal Services and Awareness Camp on ‘Welfare Schemes for Tribals’. organised by the District Legal Services Authority Budgam. Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the Government of J&K, were the Guests of Honour.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Char-e-Shreef court complex N Kotiswar Singh
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp