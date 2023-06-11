Chief justice of J&K High Court visits Char-e-Shreef court complex

Express News Service By

SRINAGAR: Justice N Kotiswar Singh, chief justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, on Saturday inspected the Char-e-Shreef court complex and interacted with the members of the bar on Saturday.

The purpose of the inspection was to ensure the smooth functioning of the judicial infrastructure, identify areas for improvement, and address concerns raised by the legal community. He emphasised the commitment of the judiciary to provide fair and efficient justice to the people, ensuring the rule of law. Justice Singh paid obeisance at the sacred Ziyarat-e-Shreef Sheikh Ul Aalam.

He inaugurated Legal Services and Awareness Camp on ‘Welfare Schemes for Tribals’. organised by the District Legal Services Authority Budgam. Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the Government of J&K, were the Guests of Honour.



