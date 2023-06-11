Delhi behind the scenes: Now, CM & L-G vie for taking credit for projects

Express News Service By

When minister got information wrong

MoS Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently tweeted that a suspected ‘cyber-attack’ on AIIMS software was just a case of ‘mischief’. Interestingly, a minute before his tweet, AIIMS officially acknowledged that a cyber incident had indeed happened.

Now, CM & L-G vie for taking credit for projects

The tussle between Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has shifted from control over bureaucracy to claiming credit for projects. This was on open display over the inauguration of IP University’s East Delhi campus. The L-G’s office said that the facility has come up because of the Centre’s effort while the Delhi government claimed that it had built it.

Further, both Saxena and Kejriwal reached the inauguration ceremony. There is also a conflict going on over the mission to clean the Yamuna and the revival of lakes in the city. A city minister has slammed Saxena for ‘wrongly’ taking credit for the river project.

Stormy scenes in DU’s Executive Council meeting

The Delhi University’s Executive Council meeting witnessed visuals usually associated with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Parliament when one of the EC members, Seema Das, entered the Well of the house to protest against massive displacement and alleged delay in the formation of Governing Bodies in 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government. Das and another EC member, Rajpal Singh Pawar, also opposed DU’s strategic plan for the next 25 years which was presented in the meeting and later deferred. They said it is a “clear blueprint for the privatisation and contractualisation of the university”. The document was presented before the Executive Council (EC) on Friday for approval,

Cops overwhelmed by calls on cyber helpline

Gullible Indians are falling prey to cyber crimes in huge numbers, losing their hard-earned money within minutes after making a minor mistake on a call or online. Delhi Police deals with every kind of cyber crime and has devoted substantial resources for it. However, it is inundated by calls received from such people and is overwhelmed by their sheer number. In just the last five months of this year, the cops have already received a whopping 79,004 calls on its cyber helpline number 1930. Under the circumstances, the force may well be forced to augment the staff and infrastructure required to deal with the calls.

Contributed by Ashish Srivastava, Anup Verma, Amit Pandey and Ujwal Jalali

