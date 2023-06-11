Hope rides on India-origin spinoza awardee, Joyeeta Gupta

Nirad Mudur By

On June 7, 2023, five days short of her 59th birthday on June 12, the Dutch Research Council (DRC), as if like an advance birthday gift, announced the name of India-origin Joyeeta Gupta as a recipient of the prestigious Spinoza Prize, also called the ‘Dutch Nobel Prize’. She is a Professor of Environment and Development in the Global South at the Amsterdam Institute for Social Science Research, University of Amsterdam, and IHE Delft Institute for Water Education in Delft. She is also co-chair of the Earth Commission founded by Future Earth and supported by the Global Challenges Foundation.

The Spinoza Prize, among the highest academic awards in the Netherlands, is bestowed annually on four researchers. Gupta is chosen for the prize for her outstanding, pioneering, and inspiring scientific work in which she focuses on a just and sustainable world.

sourav roy

The Delhi-born Gupta has a varied academic background: schooling in Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment and the Air Force Central School at Subroto Park; economics at Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College; a law degree from Sir LA Shah Law College in Ahmedabad; and Master’s in Law at the Harvard University, USA, on the Inlaks fellowship in 1988. It had nothing to do with climate change.

Her first brush with climate change came in 1989. She was on her second job in Amsterdam, at the Ministry of Environment to help with developing climate policy. “(But) I knew nothing of climate change. It was Pier Vellinga, head of the climate group there who initiated me into the ins and outs of climate change. When he left the ministry to lead an Environmental Institute at the Vrije Universiteit, he invited me to join the university on a PhD project, and since then I have been working on climate change issues.”

The same year, by sheer coincidence, the IHE Institute for Water Education was looking for someone to teach water law. “I was the only candidate, and so water became the second area of expertise that I have been working on. It has been an interesting journey – hard work was central, but I met a lot of key people along the way who helped shape my career,” Gupta says, also crediting her husband Johannes van der Hoeven and son Zubin van der Hoeven for their support.

She plans to use the prize money to work on implementing her ideas on sharing the eco-space (environmental utilisation space) globally – an idea which would require a global environment constitution, aiming at protecting environmental conditions in an equitable manner worldwide using constitutional law to bring global environmental and developmental issues together.

The idea is this: Land and fresh water is limited, but can be shared with each other and with nature. Strategic minerals and metals are available in declining quantities. Phosphorus, essential for agriculture, for instance, is limited and gets dissipated through improper use in our land and water. The disposal of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere is causing the problem of climate change and local air pollution. If nature is not looked at, problems are bound to occur.

Gupta gives an example: if pollinators die, as they are currently, who will pollinate our farms and gardens? “Thus there are limits to our resources and sinks (the capacity of the Earth to deal with our wastes). This leads to challenges: first, such damage to nature and the bio-geophysical domains leads to damage to human health and wellbeing; and second, it means we have to find new ways to share the limited eco space. If we leave this eco space to the market, only the rich can afford these resources.”

Therefore, the concept of eco space helps to understand local-to-global justice issues linked to taking on responsibilities to live within limits, being accountable for the harm caused to others; and once these limits are recognized, to share the space with each other. Gupta’s latest research project, in May 2023, was ‘Earth System Boundaries’, scientifically quantifying safety and stability of people and the planet, respectively. Her future work on eco space could be a game-changer, bringing hope for our planet vis-a-vis climate change and its impacts.

