Man held for raping, defaming 22-year-old woman in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly raping and defaming a woman (22) in Karawal Nagar, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the accused, identified as Shahrukh, concealed his religious identity and misrepresented himself as a member of another community to enhance his prospects to befriend the woman.

Additional DCP (North East) Sandhya Swami said the woman arrived at Karawal Nagar Police Station on June 9 and said that a man named Shahrukh sexually assaulted her.

Based on the complaint of the woman, the police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and arrested the accused. The police have categorically denied any communal colour to the incident.

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly raping and defaming a woman (22) in Karawal Nagar, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday. According to the official, the accused, identified as Shahrukh, concealed his religious identity and misrepresented himself as a member of another community to enhance his prospects to befriend the woman. Additional DCP (North East) Sandhya Swami said the woman arrived at Karawal Nagar Police Station on June 9 and said that a man named Shahrukh sexually assaulted her.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Based on the complaint of the woman, the police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and arrested the accused. The police have categorically denied any communal colour to the incident.