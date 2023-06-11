Omar Abdullah's ‘Article 370’ jibe after Arvind Kejriwal seeks support in Ordinance row

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Indicating his reluctance to attend the Opposition conclave on June 23 in Patna, Omar Abdullah, National Conference's vice-president, on Saturday questioned the "silence" of many parties on the abrogation of Article 370 about four years ago. "Where were those who are raising hue and cry today for safeguarding the Constitution and democracy when we faced the murder of democracy? They did not speak against it and the fact of the matter is that they supported the move (in Parliament)," said the former J&K CM. Omar also spoke about AAP reportedly seeking NC's support against the Central ordinance that contradicted the SC verdict on the posting and transfer of bureaucrats. "When they need us, they knock on our doors. When (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal is in trouble, he needs our support but where were these leaders in 2019 when we faced big deceit (the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019)," he said. However, Omar said there are only four parties — DMK, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and two Left parties which always supported the people of J&K. "Show me someone among other parties who have wholeheartedly supported us. We will fight against the BJP on our five seats, let them do whatever they want," Abdullah said. "Compulsions aside, I do not see any benefit from such an (Opposition) alliance for the party and Jammu and Kashmir," said the NC leader. "What do we have (to contribute) outside J&K? We have a total of five (Lok Sabha) seats and what storm these seats can create? We have to fight against the BJP on these seats and what is going outside J&K is a secondary question," Abdullah told the media in Rajouri. The former J&K CM was responding to a question on the possibility of the National Conference joining hands with other parties against the BJP in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Likely to skip Oppn meeting Omar Abdullah on Saturday indicated his reluctance to attend the Opposition meet on June 23 in Patna and questioned the "silence" of many parties on the abrogation of Article 370 about four years ago. AAP rally in city today The AAP will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal and other top leaders are likely to attend the programme.