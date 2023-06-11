Rahul Gandhi attacking India abroad over internal politics: Amit Shah

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Rahul Gandhi of attacking India and debating its internal politics while travelling abroad, advising the Congress leader to seek guidance from his forefathers. Shah was speaking at a rally in Siddhpur, Gujarat’s Patan district on Saturday, to celebrate nine years of the Modi government.

Shah said it is improper for a leader to disparage his or her own nation overseas. He advised Rahul to remember that the nation’s citizens were watching him. The Home Minister was referring to Rahul’s recent trip to the US, where he criticized the Narendra Modi government.

“Any patriot should debate Indian politics within India,” he said. “It is inappropriate for the leader of any political party to travel abroad to debate and criticize the country’s politics,” said Shah, adding “Remember, Rahul baba, that the entire country is watching you.”

“Rahul Baba is vacationing abroad to escape the summer heat. He continues to criticize the country there, I would advise Rahul Gandhi to learn from his forefathers,” said the Home Minister. Rahul’s criticism of the new Parliament building also drew flak from the Home Minister.

“You were opposed to the new Parliament building and the installation of the ‘sengol’, a historical scepter from Tamil Nadu. Jawaharlal Nehru was supposed to install the sacred sengol. If Modi is doing it because Nehru did not, why are you opposing it? he questioned.

Shah claimed that Congress leaders do not allow PM Modi to speak in Parliament and instead oppose everything that the PM has begun in a new tradition of doing ‘development politics.’ Shah also hit out at Rahul over the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370. “Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya was desecrated in the reign of Babar, However, a grand temple of Lord Ram will be completed soon,” he stated.

Referring to former PM Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, Shah said, “Comparing the 10 years of Manmohan-Sonia to the 10 years of Modi in power, one will find that the years of the Congress-led government were marked by corruption, mismanagement, economic downfall, terrorism, and poor law and order situation.”

According to him, India has become a capable, secure, and socially responsible digital nation during the last 10 years of the Modi government. Shah said the government strived to improve the lives of Dalits, the underprivileged, and tribals by empowering them.

