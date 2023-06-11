Home The Sunday Standard

Top cops in three Naxal-hit states re-focus on joint strategy

The Interstate Coordination meeting, chaired by Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, was held at the state police headquarters in Nava Raipur.

Published: 11th June 2023

RAIPUR:  Top police officials from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with representatives of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, met on Saturday to discuss ensuring better interstate coordination, intelligence information sharing along the border areas, and action on the supply network of the outlawed outfit CPI (Maoist).

The Interstate Coordination meeting, chaired by Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, was held at the state police headquarters in Nava Raipur. The officials devised an action plan to carry out joint operations in focused areas, ensure strategic gain in the regions lacking the presence of security forces, and to tackle other issues related to threats from the left-wing extremists. The adjoining areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have a strong presence of the Maoist rebels.

