VC withdraws Delhi University 'vision paper' after facing objections from teachers

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s ambitious document envisaging its plan to “continue to cut” the financial support from the government and develop innovative financial strategies for sustainability in the next 25 years has caused a furore, with a section of DU teachers terming it a “clear blueprint for privatisation”.

The document -- Envisage DU 2047 (25-year strategic plan) -- was presented before the Executive Council (EC) on Friday for approval, but was deferred by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh after members raised issues over certain portions of it. However, Singh clarified that there is no plan for privatisation.

“I deferred it and asked to make the required amendments,” the VC said.

In a statement, the DU said the strategic document was presented for discussions. Singh told the meeting that the next 25 years are very important for the country. “When the country will be celebrating the centenary of its independence, we will be among the developed nations. Therefore, the University of Delhi has also started preparing for its contribution to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years.” he was quoted as saying at the meeting.

During the discussion, two EC members -- Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Panwar -- raised a strong opposition. They objected especially to the portion in the document regarding government support.

The document mentioned that it has been prepared to strengthen the DU’s position as a leading multidisciplinary research-intensive university delivering economic, social and cultural benefits with excellence, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit at its core.

Meanwhile, Panwar, who is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) teachers’ wing, said the document does not mention reservation for the SC, ST, OBC, PwD and EWS categories.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s ambitious document envisaging its plan to “continue to cut” the financial support from the government and develop innovative financial strategies for sustainability in the next 25 years has caused a furore, with a section of DU teachers terming it a “clear blueprint for privatisation”. The document -- Envisage DU 2047 (25-year strategic plan) -- was presented before the Executive Council (EC) on Friday for approval, but was deferred by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh after members raised issues over certain portions of it. However, Singh clarified that there is no plan for privatisation. “I deferred it and asked to make the required amendments,” the VC said. In a statement, the DU said the strategic document was presented for discussions. Singh told the meeting that the next 25 years are very important for the country. “When the country will be celebrating the centenary of its independence, we will be among the developed nations. Therefore, the University of Delhi has also started preparing for its contribution to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years.” he was quoted as saying at the meeting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the discussion, two EC members -- Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Panwar -- raised a strong opposition. They objected especially to the portion in the document regarding government support. The document mentioned that it has been prepared to strengthen the DU’s position as a leading multidisciplinary research-intensive university delivering economic, social and cultural benefits with excellence, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit at its core. Meanwhile, Panwar, who is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) teachers’ wing, said the document does not mention reservation for the SC, ST, OBC, PwD and EWS categories.