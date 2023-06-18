‘G20 meetings helped evolve best practices in tech-enabled learning’

PUNE: The G20 Education Working Group (EWG) meetings have helped in sharing some of the best practices in tech-enabled learning, skilling and strengthening research and promoting innovation from across the globe, Union Education Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said on Saturday. The minister was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national conference on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) ahead of the precursor event for the fourth G20 EWG meeting.

PUNE: The G20 Education Working Group (EWG) meetings have helped in sharing some of the best practices in tech-enabled learning, skilling and strengthening research and promoting innovation from across the globe, Union Education Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said on Saturday. The minister was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national conference on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) ahead of the precursor event for the fourth G20 EWG meeting. "The present working group meeting is an opportune moment to organise various events to create more awareness on India's G20 presidency as well as renew our resolve towards universal attainment of FLN skills," Devi said at the conference 'Teaching-Learning Approaches and Pedagogy for FLN'. The minister inaugurated the multimedia exhibition showcasing best practices in education, FLN, digital initiatives, research and skill development. Over 100 exhibitors, including Google, UNICEF, NSDC, NCERT, National Book Trust, Indian Knowledge Systems Division, startups and all state governments participated in the exhibition. It will be open to local institutions, students, academicians and researchers from June 17 to 22. The event, which is being hosted by the Ministry of Education, will be followed by a meeting of education ministers from G20 countries on June 22. Maharashtra's higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said, "Multilingualism is the key that empowers us to navigate through the growing diversity of our world. There's a need to teach our young generation the skills to choose the right path in this multilingual world while recognising their own diverse linguistic backgrounds, as was talked about extensively in the National Education Policy, 2020." "The conference will help identify and discuss the best practices the states are adopting in creating an environment that facilitates foundational literacy and numeracy in young learners. The objective of the conference is to reflect on two important themes — teaching-learning approaches and pedagogy for FLN in the context of multilingualism; and capacity building and training of teachers in blended mode," said school education secretary Sanjay Kumar.