Guwahati Diary: Sheikh Hasina gifts mangoes to NE governors, CMs

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Hasina gifts mangoes to NE governors, CMs

Continuing with her mango diplomacy, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted the country’s finest mangoes to the governors, chief ministers and some senior government officials of all states in the Northeast. Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh Ruhul Amin said this gesture would further strengthen the relations between the two countries. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who received 300 kg mangoes, expressed his gratitude to Hasina for the gift. His Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio said he felt honoured to receive the finest quality mangoes. He was hopeful the India-Bangladesh ties would get further strengthened under the PM.

CBI begins probe into cop’s death in mishap

The family of Assam police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, who lost her life in a mysterious road mishap recently, is hoping to get justice as the CBI took over investigation from the CID. A CBI team, led by DIG Lovely Katiyar, visited the site of accident at Jakhalabandha in central Assam, examined two vehicles – a car, allegedly driven by Junmoni, and a truck – involved in the accident and recorded the statements of some police officers and Junmoni’s family members. Circumstances leading to Junmoni’s death gave rise to suspicion about foul play with her family and others suspecting that she was murdered.

Guwahati gets ‘Eat Right Station’ tag

The Guwahati railway station has become the first railway station in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to get the ‘Eat Right Station’ status. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India conferred the award in recognition of Guwahati railway station providing high-quality food to passengers. The certification was awarded for two years – June 2, 2023 to June 2, 2025. The NFR said it is making efforts so that more stations such as Rangiya, Lumding, Tinsukia, Alipurduar and Katihar can qualify for the award, Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said. Eat Right Station certification is granted to railway stations which set benchmarks in providing safe food.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

