PM Modi to virtually address party workers in 10 lakh booths in poll-bound MP

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a record number of party workers through virtual mode of communication on June 27 from poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. As per the plan scheduled by the BJP, Modi will be interacting with the party workers gathered across 10 lakh polling booths at a time.

According to a senior party source, the PM, during his address, will share success tips with the party workers and also encourage them to become active and effective ‘agents of developments’ in their areas by taking the government’s development schemes to the marginalised sections.

“The BJP’s national president JP Nadda will also be present in Madhya Pradesh during the Prime Minister’s visit. The PM will share the mantras to win more than 300 seats in Lok Sabha, with 3,000 party leaders selected from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and other states,” said a senior party functionary on Saturday. He will also flag-off two Vande Bharat trains from

Bhopal to Jabalpur and Bhopal to Indore.

Sources here said that the PM will have a wider discussion with the top party leaders of Madhya Pradesh on the political strategy for the upcoming state elections, as the BJP wants to leave no stone unturned to retain power in Madhya Pradesh after its defeat in Karnataka.

“We are treading cautiously, but in Madhya Pradesh our position by virtue of performances is far better,” said a BJP leader. At present, the BJP is making an outreach campaign across the country’s 543 Lok Sabha constituencies as part of its ‘Maha Jansamparak Abhiyan’ that will continue till June 30 after it started on May 30.

As part of this mega pre-poll outreach, the BJP has planned 51 public rallies for the PM and other senior leaders of party including Amit Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a record number of party workers through virtual mode of communication on June 27 from poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. As per the plan scheduled by the BJP, Modi will be interacting with the party workers gathered across 10 lakh polling booths at a time. According to a senior party source, the PM, during his address, will share success tips with the party workers and also encourage them to become active and effective ‘agents of developments’ in their areas by taking the government’s development schemes to the marginalised sections. “The BJP’s national president JP Nadda will also be present in Madhya Pradesh during the Prime Minister’s visit. The PM will share the mantras to win more than 300 seats in Lok Sabha, with 3,000 party leaders selected from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and other states,” said a senior party functionary on Saturday. He will also flag-off two Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal to Jabalpur and Bhopal to Indore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources here said that the PM will have a wider discussion with the top party leaders of Madhya Pradesh on the political strategy for the upcoming state elections, as the BJP wants to leave no stone unturned to retain power in Madhya Pradesh after its defeat in Karnataka. “We are treading cautiously, but in Madhya Pradesh our position by virtue of performances is far better,” said a BJP leader. At present, the BJP is making an outreach campaign across the country’s 543 Lok Sabha constituencies as part of its ‘Maha Jansamparak Abhiyan’ that will continue till June 30 after it started on May 30. As part of this mega pre-poll outreach, the BJP has planned 51 public rallies for the PM and other senior leaders of party including Amit Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda.