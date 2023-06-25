After ED raid, Uddhav hits out at BJP, demands probe into PM Care Fund

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on aides of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Covid centre scam, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Saturday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding probe in PM CARES fund.

Uddhav said that he welcomes the ED’s decisions to probe his work during the pandemic, but questioned as to why the BMC alone was targeted. “If central agencies are free and fair, then they should conduct the probe into the functioning of civic bodies of Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, as well as governments in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, all led by BJP,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

“Many industrialists donated huge sum of money to the PM CARES Fund. Let people know where the money was used. Ratan Tata has also given Rs 1,000 crore to this fund. Where has all this money gone? Let there be a free and fair probe,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

“My work as a CM was appreciated across the world but BJP could not stomach it. I was also in the top-ten best CM list where not a single BJP-ruled state CM was featured. The BMC elections may be announced in November 2023 so before that, the BJP wants to tarnish my image. But people are wise enough to understand their agenda,” Uddhav Thackeray added.

Thackeray also hit out to deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for attacking his family members.

Thackeray said, “Mr Fadnavis should refrain from attacking families, otherwise they will also not be spared. Already some WhatsApp chats (connected to Amruta Fadnavis and bookie Anil Singhania ) are out, if we started speaking on this, Fadnavis will have no option but to do yoga’s shawasan.

