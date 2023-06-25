Home The Sunday Standard

After ED raid, Uddhav hits out at BJP, demands probe into PM Care Fund

Uddhav said that he welcomes the ED’s decisions to probe his work during the pandemic, but questioned as to why the BMC alone was targeted.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

uddhav

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on aides of  Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Covid centre scam, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Saturday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding probe in PM CARES fund.

Uddhav said that he welcomes the ED’s decisions to probe his work during the pandemic, but questioned as to why the BMC alone was targeted. “If central agencies are free and fair, then they should conduct the probe into the functioning of civic bodies of Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, as well as governments in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, all led by BJP,” Uddhav Thackeray said. 

“Many industrialists donated huge sum of money to the PM CARES Fund. Let people know where the money was used. Ratan Tata has also given Rs 1,000 crore to this fund. Where has all this money gone? Let there be a free and fair probe,” Uddhav Thackeray said. 

“My work as a CM was appreciated across the world but BJP could not stomach it. I was also in the top-ten best CM list where not a single BJP-ruled state CM was featured. The BMC elections may be announced in November 2023 so before that, the BJP wants to tarnish my image. But people are wise enough to understand their agenda,” Uddhav Thackeray added. 

Thackeray also hit out to deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for attacking his family members.  
Thackeray said, “Mr Fadnavis should refrain from attacking families, otherwise they will also not be spared. Already some WhatsApp chats (connected to Amruta Fadnavis and bookie Anil Singhania ) are out, if we started speaking on this, Fadnavis will have no option but to do yoga’s shawasan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Uddhav Thackeray Aaditya Thackeray
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp