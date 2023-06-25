Delhi HC denies bail to foreigner in drug-trafficking case

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has recently denied bail to a foreign national in an alleged drug trafficking case, noting that no reasonable grounds for believing he is not guilty of the offence. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said the accused, Kingsley Nwanne’s presence at the spot, from where he was arrested, prima facie shows his involvement in the case.

As per the case, 8 kg of heroin and 1,070 grams of cocaine, which is considered commercial quantity, were recovered from the co-accused -- two women from Uganda -- in the case with whom he was in touch and had also come to receive the baggage containing the contraband from them.

“..there are no reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner is not guilty of the offence. That being the case, the limitations prescribed for the grant of bail under Section 37 NDPS Act are not satisfied and thus, no benefit can be given to him at this stage. The bail application is, therefore, dismissed,” the recent high court order stated.

According to the prosecution, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had received information that on January 27, 2021, two women from Uganda were expected to arrive at the IGI Airport carrying a

significant quantity of contraband drugs. The women were stopped at the airport and the heroin and cocaine were recovered from their baggage, it said.

