Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi to get season’s first monsoon showers in two days

The monsoon embraced the capital on June 30 last year, July 13 in 2021, June 25 in 2020, July 5 in 2019 and June 28 in 2018, according to IMD data.

Published: 25th June 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi can expect its first showers of the monsoon season in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. After a sluggish start, the monsoon has progressed swiftly and has covered many parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Haryana, an IMD official said.

Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches the capital by June 27. “Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, east Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days,” the IMD said.

The monsoon embraced the capital on June 30 last year, July 13 in 2021, June 25 in 2020, July 5 in 2019 and June 28 in 2018, according to IMD data. This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after its usual date of June 1.  It arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.

Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India. Also, it does not impact the total rainfall over the country during the season. India is expected to get normal rainfall despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.

Rainfall less than 90% of the long-period average is considered ‘deficient’, between 90 %  and 95 % is ‘below normal’, between 105 % and 110 % is ‘above normal’ and more than 100 % is ‘excess’ precipitation.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi monsoon Delhi rains
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp