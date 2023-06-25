Home The Sunday Standard

Female cop suspended for ties with ‘sextortionist’ in Delhi

The matter was registered at Farrukhnagar Police Station and the woman was under an investigation by a special team.

Published: 25th June 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

suspended

Image used for representative purposes only.

NEW DELHI:  A policewoman was suspended for allegedly being in cahoots with a man-woman gang that honey-trapped people through dating apps, police here said on Saturday. The matter was registered at Farrukhnagar Police Station and the woman was under investigation by a special team.

Police had earlier arrested Binita Kumari, the kingpin of the gang, along with her associate Mahesh Phogat, an NGO operator. Binita trapped men through online dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. She would set a date to meet them at a hotel room, where she would accuse them of rape and call police.

Binita and Phogat were arrested while accepting Rs 50,000 extortion money from a victim. Both were booked in two cases at Farrukhnagar Police Station and were taken on a production warrant by the SIT. The SIT also seized Rs 2.15 lakh in cash found in their possession at the time of the arrest.  

During investigation, one of Binita’s victims accused Assistant Sub-Inspector Munesh Devi of being hand in glove with the two accused. He alleged that after he met Binita at a hotel in Farrukhnagar on May 14, Munesh Devi called him and said there was a complaint against him. Later, she asked him to strike a compromise with Binita.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honey-trap Dating app sextortionist
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp