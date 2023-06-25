Home The Sunday Standard

Immigration agent who duped 700 students held

Sources said that the accused was arrested when he attempted to enter the country and is being held by the Canadian authorities in British Columbia.

CHANDIGARH:  A Punjab-based immigration agent Brijesh Mishra, who duped more than 700 Indian students by allegedly preparing fake college admission offer letters and bringing them at risk of deportation, has been arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on charges of immigration-related offences.

Mishra who owns an immigration agency called EMSA in Jalandhar had gone missing just before this scam came to light. There were about 30 such students facing deportation proceedings and an additional 130 more cases that were being investigated due to the fake college admission letter scam. They arrived in Canada between 2017 and 2019 and started getting notices from CBSA in 2021 as the agency said that the letter were fake, said sources.

Sources said that Mishra was arrested when he attempted to enter the country and is being held by the Canadian authorities in British Columbia. Since he has been criminally charged, his custody has been transferred from the Canada Border Services Agency to law enforcement agency. 
The effected students had held demonstrations in Canada. 

