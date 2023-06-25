Jaipur Diary: Jodhpur hosts first LGBTQ rally 

Rajesh Asnani By

Venugopal’s visit raises many eyebrows

A sudden visit to Jaipur by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has created a flutter in Congress circles in Rajasthan. After talks with Sachin Pilot in Delhi, Venugopal reached Jaipur to attend a wedding in the family of minister Bhajan Lal. But it’s his long meeting with CM Ashok Gehlot that has sparked lots of curiosity. After Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge met Gehlot-Pilot in Delhi on May 29 and the duo agreed to fight elections together, the formula for their reconciliation has been eagerly awaited. Many link Venugopal’s visit with the quest for an agreeable formula.

Jodhpur hosts first LGBTQ rally

While the debate about gay marriage rages in the country, representatives of the community reached Jodhpur to participate in a unique rally of LGBTQ community. The rally was taken out to create awareness, mutual understanding and promote equal rights in society. While dancing in this rally, people of the transgender community attracted people’s attention in Jodhpur, the hometown of CM Ashok Gehlot. The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month of LGBTQ community and the Jodhpur rally was organised under the Garima Project of Sambhali Trust. Sambhali Trust founder Govind Rathod said that “We want to promote a message of peace and equal rights.”

UN, Raj Police sign MoU for ‘effective’ probe

The United Nations Population Fund and the Rajasthan Police have signed an MoU for effective investigation of cases of violence against women in the state and for prevention of such cases. The MOU will pave the way for the establishment of a Gender Unit in the Rajasthan Police Academy. The MoU was signed by Andrea Wojner, Director of Bhutan and India’s representative at UNFPA and P Ramjee, Director of Poes Academy. DGP Umesh Mishra said that “women’s desks and reception rooms have already been set up in police stations. Through this MoU, research work will be done to see how well women are getting the benefits of new police policies.”

