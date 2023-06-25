Home The Sunday Standard

Jaipur Diary: Jodhpur hosts first LGBTQ rally 

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month of LGBTQ community and the Jodhpur rally was organised under the Garima Project of Sambhali Trust.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQIA

Image used for representational purposes.

Venugopal’s visit raises many eyebrows
A sudden visit to Jaipur by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has created a flutter in Congress circles in Rajasthan. After talks with Sachin Pilot in Delhi, Venugopal reached Jaipur to attend a wedding in the family of minister Bhajan Lal. But it’s his long meeting with CM Ashok Gehlot that has sparked lots of curiosity. After Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge met Gehlot-Pilot in Delhi on May 29 and the duo agreed to fight elections together, the formula for their reconciliation has been eagerly awaited. Many link Venugopal’s visit with the quest for an agreeable formula. 

Jodhpur hosts first LGBTQ rally 
While the debate about gay marriage rages in the country, representatives of the community reached Jodhpur to participate in a unique rally of LGBTQ community. The rally was taken out to create awareness, mutual understanding and promote equal rights in society. While dancing in this rally, people of the transgender community attracted people’s attention in Jodhpur, the hometown of CM Ashok Gehlot. The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month of LGBTQ community and the Jodhpur rally was organised under the Garima Project of Sambhali Trust. Sambhali Trust founder Govind Rathod said that “We want to promote a message of peace and equal rights.”

UN, Raj Police sign MoU for ‘effective’ probe
The United Nations Population Fund and the Rajasthan Police have signed an MoU for effective investigation of cases of violence against women in the state and for prevention of such cases. The MOU will pave the way for the establishment of a Gender Unit in the Rajasthan Police Academy. The MoU was signed by Andrea Wojner, Director of Bhutan and India’s representative at UNFPA and P Ramjee, Director of Poes Academy.  DGP Umesh Mishra said that “women’s desks and reception rooms have already been set up in police stations. Through this MoU, research work will be done to see how well women are getting the benefits of new police policies.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTQIA+ KC Venugopal Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp