Modi begins Egypt visit, to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Cairo from the US on Saturday for a two-day state visit and was welcomed at the airport by his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace. This is the first bilateral visit to Egypt after 1997 by any Indian PM.

India hopes to sign a $5 billion defence deal with Egypt. It has already escalated the African Union’s request to become a member of the G20. New Delhi has invited Cairo as a guest for the G20 meeting.

India could announce a credit line for Egypt to help their economy and boost trade. Egypt need food and wheat and India could go for a swap deal, said sources.

“I thank PM Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. I hope the Indo-Egyptian relations will flourish for the benefit of the people of our two nations,’’ Modi said. Modi then met the Indian diaspora before holding bilateral talks with his counterpart Madbouly.

“I am deeply moved by the Indian diaspora in Egypt. Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy was people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly a celebration of our shared cultural linkages,’’ said Modi.

A video of an Egyptian woman singing a popular Hindi numbar, Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge from the iconic Bollywood film Sholay went viral. Modi listened to it attentively and expressed his appreciation. Members of the Indian diaspora flocked around the Ritz Carlton hotel, where Modi is staying.

The PM will hold bilateral talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday. Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day this year and has been to India twice before that since 2015.

