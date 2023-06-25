Home The Sunday Standard

New Gujarat Congress chief causes unrest in party 

The quarrel in Gujarat Congress is heating up less than a week after Rajya Sabha MP Shakti Sinh Gohil took over as Gujarat Congress party chief.

Published: 25th June 2023

AHMEDABAD:  The quarrel in Gujarat Congress is heating up less than a week after Rajya Sabha MP Shakti Sinh Gohil took over as Gujarat Congress party chief.

Two top Congress Leaders have written a letter and claimed that Chandal Chowkdi be expelled from the party for manipulating the party’s high command and the state president in order to advance their interests.

Just seven days after the Gujarat Congress got a new president, Imran Khedawala, Ahmedabad’s Jamalpur MLA and former Shahpur MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh have written to GPCC’s New president Shaktisinh Gohil to voice their discontent with four leaders who have been deceiving the senior officials. The names of the four leaders were not mentioned in the letter. The letter said senior leaders in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Rajkot have taken control of the Con g and are preventing others from guaranteeing its triumph.

