North-east colony on alert after stabbing incident

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed by his neighbour over a petty dispute in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area, police said on Saturday. Reports said, on Friday around 10 pm, Rahul from Brijpuri had gone to have ice cream with his cousin Sonu, 19, after dinner near Shibban School, a senior officer said.

Rahul had an encounter with a 20-year-old Mohammad Zaid who lives in the same street, and got into fight with him, during which Zaid stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen, the officer said. Sonu also got knifed. Paramilitary has been deployed in the area to prevent any communal flareup, police said. The investigation so far has revealed that the two had some ego issues. Zaid works as a carpenter with his father, while Rahul supplies chips and other edibles, and his father sells candy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said, “It was a trivial issue that led to a scuffle. Zaid, who was alone that time, was having a sharp object most likely a knife and attacked Rahul. When Sonu came to his rescue, he also received injury in his hand. Efforts are being made to nab him.”

Zaid, absconding, has been booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) at Dayalpur Police Station, the officer said.

Rahul is currently admitted in the ICU ward of GTB hospital. Ram Swaroop, Rahul’s father, said he had gone to have ice cream when the incident took place. “Rahul and his cousin Sonu had gone to have ice cream after dinner. There they had an argument with a person who was having noodles. We heard that a fight broke out between them and he stabbed Rahul. When Sonu intervened he too was knifed. Rahul has been admitted to the GTB hospital. He is currently in ICU,” Ram Swaroop said.

Brijpuri is one of the areas where major clashes were witnessed during the 2020 northwest Delhi riots that had flared ostensibly over the anti-CAA agitation. The riots claimed more than 50 lives, a majority of them Muslims.

