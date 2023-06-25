Home The Sunday Standard

Phase-2 of passport seva programme on the anvil

The second version of the passport programme is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of enhancing easy of living for citizens.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  India will soon embark on the second phase of Passport Seva Programme (PSP), 
including new and upgraded e-passports. On the occasion of Passport Sewa Dewas on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asked passport-issuing authorities to support him in renewing the pledge to provide passport and related services in a “timely, reliable, accessible, transparent, and efficient manner”.

The second version of the passport programme is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of enhancing ease of living for citizens.

“These initiatives will usher in a new paradigm of ‘EASE’, E: Enhanced passport services to citizens, using a digital eco-system; A: Artificial Intelligence-powered service delivery; S: Smoother overseas travel using chip-enabled e-passports; E: Enhanced data security,” the minister said.

The foreign minister further said that after the pandemic the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)  rose to meet the rising demand for passport-related services by increasing the number of daily appointments and organising special drives over the weekends.

He added the ministry processed as many as 13.32 million passports and miscellaneous services last year, which marked a rise of 63 per cent from 2021. Jaishankar noted that there were 77 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the country in 2014, which have risen seven-fold to stand at 523 in 2023. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Passport Seva Programme External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar MEA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp