Police has right to subject accused to interrogation: Delhi court

NEW DELHI: A court here has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of cheating, saying the police’s power to probe cannot be clipped by denying the opportunity of sustained interrogation of an accused. Vacation Judge Aparna Swami took note of accused Rishabh Sharma’s “non-cooperative attitude” and dismissed his plea while directing him to join the investigation.

The case relates to cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and forgery. “Police power of investigation cannot be clipped by denying the opportunity of sustained interrogation of accused for conclusion of evidence, particularly in a case of this nature where several facts are still to be unravelled,” the judge said.

She also noted that the accused was involved in a “serious offence of cheating” in which a huge sum of money was involved and that the investigation was at a nascent stage.

