Home The Sunday Standard

Sparks fly as senior nursing posts merged

The nursing professionals have questioned the decision, saying it is against the government’s own norms and will break the hierarchy.

Published: 25th June 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

Image used for representational purposes only.

NEW DELHI: On the day when 30 nurses received top honours in their profession, the Florence Nightingale Award, an order by the health ministry disheartened their colleagues in four Central hospitals in the city.

According to the order, the ministry dissolved the post of Deputy Nursing Superintendent (DNS) at four centre-run hospitals, Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardinge and Kalawati Saran. The post merged them with the Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS), which downgraded 40 nursing professionals to a rank lower than their position.

“I convey the approval of the competent authority to merge the two posts as Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS) at Level-10 with immediate effect. This is with the approval of Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure,” said the order, a copy of which TNIE accessed.

The nursing professionals have questioned the decision, saying it is against the government’s own norms and will break the hierarchy. “It is a big blow for the nursing profession. Never in history has a promotional post merged with the feeder cadre and the promotional post is downgraded. It’s like a person who is holding the post of deputy director being ordered to serve as an assistant director from the next day. It is humiliating,” said Anita Panwar, president, the All India Government Nurses’ Federation.

“Both the positions are different in the hierarchy and have separate recruitment rules. One is a feeder cadre and the other is a promotional post. This is injustice,” said Panwar. “The DNS is our third promotion in clinical nursing. The merger will put a stop to the growth in the nursing cadre. The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) also states that a government employee should get three promotions in service time,” said Panwar.

The nurses also highlighted that the responsibilities entailing the posts cannot be clubbed posts-merger. “In the absence of DNS, who will manage the administrative work since the ANS are responsible for only effectively managing the patient care mechanism,” asked a nurse.

Seven ANS are under one DNS. One section is responsible for preparing the duty roster of nurses, handling medico-legal cases, all logistics of the hospital, the supervision of purchase, storage and management of drugs and medical items, said Panwar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Florence Nightingale Award Nursing All India Government Nurses’ Federation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp