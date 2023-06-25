Uttarkhand asks heli operators to soundproof schools in Kedarnath

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: The state government, in a solution to the noise disturbance caused by helicopters to schools lying in the catchment area in Kedarnath Dham, has put the task of soundproofing the classes on the heli-operators.

In order to maintain uninterrupted academic work in schools affected by the roaring noise of helicopters flying to Kedarnath Dham, the Uttarakhand government has decided to make the schools in the catchment area soundproof and has given them an ultimatum to respond within 15 days.

According to sources, “Heli companies have been instructed to prepare soundproof classrooms in schools near the helipad which comes under the purview of flights operated to Kedarnath.” The government order also warned that failure to comply would result in a ban on the concerned helicopter company for the Kedarnath yatra for at least three years.

Issued by Mayur Dixit, Rudraprayag District Magistrate, the order also directed the heli company operators that “for the betterment of public facilities in the villages of Kedarghati, heli companies will have to contribute five per cent of their total earnings during the journey to the CSR fund”. State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj told this newspaper, “After studying the long-standing complaints of public representatives and suggestions of parents, the administration has written to all the seven heli companies operating in this area and instructed them to prepare soundproof classrooms in schools affected by the loud noise near the helipads.”

“It has come to my notice that the schools affected by the loud roar of the helicopters include Government Primary and Junior High School Dewar, Primary School Masta, Primary School Narayanketi, GIC Narayankoti, Junior High School Maikhanda, Primary School Khat and Khadia, GIC Phata and Primary School Shersi,” Maharaj told this daily.

Minister Maharaj stressed, “Children’s education is of utmost importance, on the other hand, religious belief cannot be ‘delimited’. Therefore, the government has decided that the classrooms of the schools falling under the helicopter roar area should be soundproofed as soon as possible.

DEHRADUN: The state government, in a solution to the noise disturbance caused by helicopters to schools lying in the catchment area in Kedarnath Dham, has put the task of soundproofing the classes on the heli-operators. In order to maintain uninterrupted academic work in schools affected by the roaring noise of helicopters flying to Kedarnath Dham, the Uttarakhand government has decided to make the schools in the catchment area soundproof and has given them an ultimatum to respond within 15 days. According to sources, “Heli companies have been instructed to prepare soundproof classrooms in schools near the helipad which comes under the purview of flights operated to Kedarnath.” The government order also warned that failure to comply would result in a ban on the concerned helicopter company for the Kedarnath yatra for at least three years. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Issued by Mayur Dixit, Rudraprayag District Magistrate, the order also directed the heli company operators that “for the betterment of public facilities in the villages of Kedarghati, heli companies will have to contribute five per cent of their total earnings during the journey to the CSR fund”. State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj told this newspaper, “After studying the long-standing complaints of public representatives and suggestions of parents, the administration has written to all the seven heli companies operating in this area and instructed them to prepare soundproof classrooms in schools affected by the loud noise near the helipads.” “It has come to my notice that the schools affected by the loud roar of the helicopters include Government Primary and Junior High School Dewar, Primary School Masta, Primary School Narayanketi, GIC Narayankoti, Junior High School Maikhanda, Primary School Khat and Khadia, GIC Phata and Primary School Shersi,” Maharaj told this daily. Minister Maharaj stressed, “Children’s education is of utmost importance, on the other hand, religious belief cannot be ‘delimited’. Therefore, the government has decided that the classrooms of the schools falling under the helicopter roar area should be soundproofed as soon as possible.