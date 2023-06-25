Use existing veterinary hospitals to sterilise dogs in Delhi: Ex-Union minister Vijay Goel

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister Vijay Goel on Saturday suggested the Delhi government utilise the existing 70 veterinary hospitals in the city instead of opening a new dog sterilisation centre cum hospital.

His recommendation came a day after Raj Niwas said L-G V K Saxena has approved a land allotment for setting up a dog sterilisation centre cum veterinary hospital and dispensary in the Vasant Kunj area.

In light of the growing incidents of dog bites and the rising menace of stray dogs in the city, the L-G Secretariat has said that the land being allotted by DDA to the MCD should be on the condition that it provides free services for the sterilisation of stray dogs.

Addressing a press conference, Goel thanked the L-G but said that this effort falls short of addressing the ‘horrendous problem of stray dogs’ here.

