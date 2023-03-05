230 non-tribal families voluntarily move out from Kerala forest land

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: As many as 230 non-tribal families living in settlements located on forest land have been relocated under Navakiranam voluntary relocation scheme, and 249 more families will be moving out within the next three months, according to the forest department.

Under the scheme, each couple willing to relocate from forest areas will be provided 15 lahks as compensation. Each adult member of the family and differently-abled persons, irrespective of age, will get an additional 15 lakh.

There are 687 applications under processing, and around 2,200 applications are being scrutinised, said Prakriti Sreevastava, the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) and the special officer of the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme. “We have paid 34.35 crores as compensation to 230 families who have already relocated from the forest area.

As many as 249 families have been provided Rs 18.75 crore as the first instalment of the compensation. The second instalment will be distributed within three months. With this, the total number of relocated families will reach 479.

The project has helped to convert 43.66 hectares of human settlement into natural forest. With the relocation of 249 more families, the total area of acquired settlement area will reach 109.45 hectares,” she told TNIE.

