Australia looks to boost trade ties with India during Albanese visit

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, will be on a state visit to India next week (March 8th to 11th) with the objective of strengthening trade and people to people ties.“This will be my first visit to India as Prime Minister and I look forward to reinforcing the strong bond between our two countries. Our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger. It is underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underscores a joint commitment to working together to enhance our defence, economic, and technological interests,’’ said PM Albanese.

A stronger India-Australia partnership is good for the stability of the region an would also mean more opportunities and more trade and investment, directly benefiting people of both countries.”“As we look to the future, India will continue to be a significant partner and close friend to Australia. I look forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Australia mid-year for the Quad Leaders’ Summit and to visiting India again for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September, later this year.”

Meanwhile, PM Albanese will join Prime Minister Modi at the Fourth Test Match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad. He will also be visiting Mumbai and Delhi.PM Albanese will join PM Modi will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, technology, defence and security cooperation. The visit will also highlight our strong educational and cultural ties.The Australian delegation will include Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Resources Minister Madeleine King. Minister Farrell and Minister King will also lead a delegation of senior Australian business leaders on this visit.

NEW DELHI: Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, will be on a state visit to India next week (March 8th to 11th) with the objective of strengthening trade and people to people ties.“This will be my first visit to India as Prime Minister and I look forward to reinforcing the strong bond between our two countries. Our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger. It is underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underscores a joint commitment to working together to enhance our defence, economic, and technological interests,’’ said PM Albanese. A stronger India-Australia partnership is good for the stability of the region an would also mean more opportunities and more trade and investment, directly benefiting people of both countries.”“As we look to the future, India will continue to be a significant partner and close friend to Australia. I look forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Australia mid-year for the Quad Leaders’ Summit and to visiting India again for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September, later this year.” Meanwhile, PM Albanese will join Prime Minister Modi at the Fourth Test Match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad. He will also be visiting Mumbai and Delhi.PM Albanese will join PM Modi will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, technology, defence and security cooperation. The visit will also highlight our strong educational and cultural ties.The Australian delegation will include Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Resources Minister Madeleine King. Minister Farrell and Minister King will also lead a delegation of senior Australian business leaders on this visit.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });