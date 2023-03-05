CM pick? Raje’s grand b’day bash draws sea of people in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s grand show in the temple town of Salasar turned out to be an impressive celebration of her 70th birthday on Saturday.With a large turnout of people and her supporters, Raje made every effort to project her image of being in the race to be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the state.

Ironically, on the same day, the state unit of the BJP did its best to counter Raje’s grand show by organising a protest against the Ashok Gehlot-led state government over the alleged paper leaks in recruitment exams for state government jobs in Jaipur.

Raje’s birthday is on March 8 but as it coincided with Holi, the celebrations were held four days earlier.

While addressing the meeting after offering prayers at Salasar Balaji Dham, the former CM targeted the Gehlot government, but her main political message was aimed at her opponents within the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, she said, “Now we need to work hard because you have put a big responsibility on our shoulders. I am handing over the responsibility of strengthening the BJP lotus to all of you in the coming elections.”

The BJP’s central leadership has sidelined Raje from the state’s politics for the last four years, Through her show of strength, Raje evidently wanted them to take note of her political power even though she doesn’t want to convey the impression that she is rebelling against the party.

To this extent, she remarked, “I am working under the leadership of Modiji and Naddaji and I am trying to organise all of you to work hard.”

Coinciding with the event, the state unit of the BJP held a massive protest in Jaipur on the issue of alleged paper leaks in the state capital Jaipur under the leadership of Raje’s arch-rival, Satish Poonia, its president, at the CM’s residence.

The BJP workers staged a fierce protest and tried to surround the CM’s residence. The police chased them with lathis and deployed water cannons against them. It also detained Satish Poonia and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore. To cover up the infighting in the party, BJP state in-charge Arun Singh reached Salasar to congratulate Raje.

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s grand show in the temple town of Salasar turned out to be an impressive celebration of her 70th birthday on Saturday.With a large turnout of people and her supporters, Raje made every effort to project her image of being in the race to be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the state. Ironically, on the same day, the state unit of the BJP did its best to counter Raje’s grand show by organising a protest against the Ashok Gehlot-led state government over the alleged paper leaks in recruitment exams for state government jobs in Jaipur. Raje’s birthday is on March 8 but as it coincided with Holi, the celebrations were held four days earlier. While addressing the meeting after offering prayers at Salasar Balaji Dham, the former CM targeted the Gehlot government, but her main political message was aimed at her opponents within the BJP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing the gathering, she said, “Now we need to work hard because you have put a big responsibility on our shoulders. I am handing over the responsibility of strengthening the BJP lotus to all of you in the coming elections.” The BJP’s central leadership has sidelined Raje from the state’s politics for the last four years, Through her show of strength, Raje evidently wanted them to take note of her political power even though she doesn’t want to convey the impression that she is rebelling against the party. To this extent, she remarked, “I am working under the leadership of Modiji and Naddaji and I am trying to organise all of you to work hard.” Coinciding with the event, the state unit of the BJP held a massive protest in Jaipur on the issue of alleged paper leaks in the state capital Jaipur under the leadership of Raje’s arch-rival, Satish Poonia, its president, at the CM’s residence. The BJP workers staged a fierce protest and tried to surround the CM’s residence. The police chased them with lathis and deployed water cannons against them. It also detained Satish Poonia and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore. To cover up the infighting in the party, BJP state in-charge Arun Singh reached Salasar to congratulate Raje.