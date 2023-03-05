Congress demands ouster of Karnataka government for corruption

Express News Service By

SHIVAMOGGA: Congress workers led by senior leaders Kimmane Ratnakar and Madhu Bangarappa staged a protest here on Saturday demanding that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa resign in view of the arrest of the MLA’s son, who was caught taking bribe. The workers took out a procession from Shivappa Nayaka Circle to Gopi Cirle and raised slogans against the BJP government.

Addressing the workers, KPCC Other Backward Classes (OBC) unit chief Madhu Bangarappa alleged that the arrest of the MLA’s son and seizure of cash is proof of corruption prevalent in the BJP government. Bommai may not continue as CM for long. The money seized was meant for distribution among voters. The Congress workers should launch a door-to-door campaign and highlight the corruption in the state under BJP rule, he said.

Madhu said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who bulldozes the houses of minorities, should come to Karnataka and bulldoze the houses of corrupt BJP leaders. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Aditynath have no moral right to preach against corruption. People of the state will teach a lesson to BJP leaders,” he added.

Ratnakar said that if the country has to be saved, then Modi and Shah should be defeated. People have realised that BJP leaders sow the seeds of hatred in the name of religion. District Congress Committee president H S Sundaresh participated in the protest.

