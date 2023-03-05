Home The Sunday Standard

Experience 6th century BC at new Keezhadi museum in Tamil Nadu

In addition, visitors can take a virtual tour of the excavations undertaken in Keeladi and enjoy facilities for playing traditional Tamil sports on touchscreens.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to inaugurate a new world-class museum at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu today. The museum, constructed at a cost of `18.8 crores, will display the artefacts and antiquities unearthed during the eight rounds of excavations carried out in Keezhadi and its surrounding areas, including Konthagai, Manalur, and Agaram villages in the district.

Many inscribed potsherds, many of which are in Tamili (Tamil-Brahmi) script, have been unearthed from Keezhadi, spread over an area of more than 110 acres. The finds clearly indicate a high level of literacy in contemporary society, which is believed to have thrived around the 6th century BCE.

The excavations have also uncovered a range of artefacts, including structural activities like brick structures, terracotta ring wells, fallen roofing tiles with double holes, and deeply finger-pressed grooves to drain rainwater. Other finds include golden ornaments, copper objects, iron implements, terracotta gamesmen, hopscotches, ear ornaments, spindle whorls, figurines, and beads made of terracotta, glass, and semi-precious stones like agate, carnelian, and crystal. 

These antiquities provide a fascinating glimpse into the cultural richness of ancient Tamil civilization. The new museum at Keezhadi will showcase many of these finds in 3D, as well as offer a range of interactive exhibits. Visitors can transcribe their names from the present script into Tamili script, view a 15-minute video-audio show explaining the importance of Keezhadi, and explore a touch screen facility to learn about other archaeologically important places along the Vaigai river. 

There will also be animation videos on various themes, including agriculture, the iron industry, weaving, manufacturing beads, maritime trade, the lifestyle of urban settlements, high literacy among Tamils, and construction techniques. 

In addition, visitors can take a virtual tour of the excavations undertaken in Keeladi and enjoy facilities for playing traditional Tamil sports on touchscreens. The opening of the new museum promises to be a major event for anyone interested in the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu. Visitors can explore the site’s many fascinating finds and learn more about the ancient civilisation that once thrived in this region.

