FM Sitharaman rejects Opposition charge of selling out PSUs

NEW DELHI: Dismissing Opposition charges that the government is selling public sector companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said there is, however, no sector in India that is not available for the private sector to be in and function.

“The government is not selling everything. The opposition fully understands the meaning but says we are selling them off. We are not selling them off,’’ Sitharaman said looking at Shashi Tharoor who was among the audience.

India’s public sector policy, the finance minister said, it is not a crazy one. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, she further noted that there were four core sectors in which the government had said there would be minimum presence, but even they have been open to the private sector. “Strategic sectors like telecom the government will have a presence,’’ she said.

India has the right combination of things that matter for a growing economy – a middle class, a captive market with purchasing power, tech-driven public investment and products. Rule of law is key.Sitharaman also pointed out that India bailed out neighbouring Sri Lanka which was reeling under its worst economic crisis.Commenting on the failure to arrive at a consensus on global peace at the G20 Finance Ministers’ meet in Bengaluru recently, she said a joint declaration could not be issued but most points were agreed upon.

“A joint communique could not be issued after the G20 Finance Ministers’ meet. However, it must be highlighted that out of the 17 points that were released in the chair document 15 had a consensus. Two countries may have objected to the points relating to the conflict, but overall we agreed on most things. There was unanimity on debt-related stress,’’ she said.“The voice of the Global South should be heard, as the G20 suggests, and the meeting was a good platform to thrash out the issues,’’ she said.

