For a cause: A dialysis centre for dogs in Surat

Now, dog owners from many neighboring states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, are flocking to the dialysis facility set up by the doctor couple.

Dr Mahendrasinh Chauhan and his wife Dr Binodini Chauhan at the opening ceremony of the facility located in Surat.

Dr Mahendrasinh Chauhan and his wife Dr Binodini Chauhan at the opening ceremony of the facility located in Surat. (Photo| Express)

AHMEDABAD: A Surat-based ophthalmologist has established a one-of-a-kind medical facility to enable dialysis procedures on dogs after losing his pet to kidney disease. After Leo, a black dachshund, much loved by Dr Mahendrasinh Chauhan and his wife Dr Binodini Chauhan, died of kidney failure a few years ago in 2016, the couple delved into research into the issue for the next two years.

Now, dog owners from many neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, are flocking to the dialysis facility set up by the doctor couple.“We loved our dog dearly, and when he suddenly stopped eating in 2016, we took him to the veterinarian, who informed us that his kidneys had failed. We were determined to save our dog at all costs, so I started looking for a dog dialysis centre in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan,” said Dr Chauhan.

They could, however, find only one in Mumbai, where the waiting list was three to four months long.“Despite our best efforts, we lost Leo,” he added. Dr Ayub Sama, a veterinarian, said, “According to studies, renal illness affects one in ten dogs.”

Infections like leptospirosis, medication toxicosis, dental disease, geriatric degeneration, etc and increased thirst and vomiting, behavioural changes, weight loss, poor appetite, poor coat quality, and some other symptoms are typical signs of renal illness causing treatable kidney disease in household dogs, where brief dialysis might be lifesaving, he added.

“My husband and I conducted extensive research both domestically and abroad to determine whether dogs and other small animals with kidney problems may undergo dialysis and, if so, how and with which machine. We learnt that such a machine is accessible in the US and placed an order for it,” Dr Binodini Chauhan said.

“Now, we have established ‘Leo Dialysis Center’ to save the lives of animals without caring for any profit. We not only care for pets but also for stray dogs. If someone provides information, they are also treated for free in our hospital,” she added.

Pet owners from far-flung locations, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Vadodara, Bharuch, Silvassa, and Umargam in Gujarat have availed of the new project’s services so far.

Duo had lost a pet to kidney failure

After Leo, a black dachshund, much loved by Dr Mahendrasinh Chauhan and his wife Dr Binodini Chauhan, died of kidney failure in 2016, the couple delved into research into the issue for the next two years. They established a one-of-a-kind medical facility to enable dialysis procedures on dogs after losing their pet to kidney disease. Now, dog owners from many neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are flocking to the dialysis facility set-up by them. Pet owners from many far-flung locations, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Vadodara, among others have availed of the project’s services.

