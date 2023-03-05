Home The Sunday Standard

Joshimath compensation process begins

Reasons behind Joshimath land subsidence may be unplanned construction, over-population, obstruction of natural flow of water.

Published: 05th March 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Joshimath Sinking

Workers demolish a building in the land subsidence-affected area in Joshimath, Saturday. (File Photo | PTI)

DEHRADUN: The state government has started awarding compensation to people for damaged buildings under the new rehabilitation policy in Joshimath, the gateway town of Badrinath, which is ‘sinking’ due to ‘land submergence’.

On the first day, on Friday, compensation of more than Rs 63 lakh was distributed to the three residents. The Chamoli district administration has started distributing compensation to owners of buildings declared completely damaged by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) under the new rehabilitation policy.

Speaking to this newspaper, SDM Kumkum Joshi said, “The evaluation and survey work of the buildings was done by the technical team of the Public Works Department and other departments. Based on this, compensation was fixed for damaged buildings. Cheques of compensation amount have been given to three disaster-affected people.” 

Reasons behind Joshimath land subsidence may be unplanned construction, over-population, obstruction of natural flow of water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath Rehabilitation policy
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp