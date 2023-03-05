Home The Sunday Standard

Poverty not considered a virtue anymore, says PM Modi

Govt successful in drawing record investments in infra, says Modi

Published: 05th March 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narednra Modi addresses Post Budget Webinar on 'Infrastructure and Investment'', in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narednra Modi addresses Post Budget Webinar on 'Infrastructure and Investment'', in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that his government has succeeded in eliminating the mentality that ‘poverty’ is a virtue. Citing the obstacles that were in the path of prosperity and investment during the previous government, Modi said, “The present government has not only been successful in eliminating the mentality that poverty is a virtue, but also is making record investments in modern infrastructure.”

Speaking in a post-budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment’, he said the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is going to change the face of India’s infrastructure and its multimodal logistics. Giving equal importance to the development of social infrastructure, the PM said that the country needs to strengthen the social infrastructure along with the strength of the physical infrastructure.

The PM said, “We consider infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy; India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path.”He emphasised that India now needs to improve its speed and move in top gear as the time of new responsibilities, new possibilities and bold decisions for every stakeholder has come. Highlighting the country’s capex plans, he said it has increased five times compared to 2013-14 and the government is moving with a target of investing Rs 110 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline.“And this year’s general budget is aimed at giving new energy to infrastructure with a focus on creating modern infrastructure in all areas such as roads, railways, ports and airports,” the PM said.

He said the average annual construction of national highways has nearly doubled since 2014. Mod further noted that the electrification of railway lines has increased to 4,000 route kilometres from 600 route kilometres earlier and the number of airports increased to 150 from 74 in 2014. He added that 100 critical projects have been prioritised with a whopping allotment of Rs 75,000 crore.

Elaborating on the role of states, the PM said that about one-year extension of interest-free loans up to 50 years loans and the budgetary expenditure for this has also been increased to the tune of 30 per cent. “With quality and multimodal infrastructure, our logistics cost is going to reduce further in the days to come. This will have a positive impact on the goods made in India, on the competence of our products. Along with the logistics sector, there will be a lot of improvement in ease of living and ease of doing business,” he informed the Participants, including 700 CEOs through Webinar. The PM also stressed the need of having a mechanism for skill forecasting that will help small and big industries from different sectors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Poverty
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp